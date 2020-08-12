Dropbox’s password manager and secure vault are available today, but only for paid users

Dropbox’s brand-new password manager, secure vault for delicate files, and computer system backup functions will be available to all users internationally on Wednesday, the business revealed. But you will not have access to the password manager or secure vault unless you’re on a specific paid Dropbox tier. The functions were very first exposed on June 16 th, but introduced in beta at the time.

The password manager, called Dropbox Passwords, can save your passwords and logins you utilize around the web and autofill them when you’re signing into sites. The function deals with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and your passwords will sync throughout gadgets. Dropbox Passwords will be available on the paid Dropbox Plus and Professional strategies.

Image: Dropbox

The vault function, Dropbox Vault, offers you an area within your Dropbox locked with a PIN to save things like your chauffeur’s license or health records. If you desire, you can likewise selectively share access to simply that folder so that an authorized individual can access those files in case of an emergency situation. Vault will only be available for Dropbox Plususers

.

And with the computer backup feature, you can have Dropbox back up files of your option from your PC or Mac …