Dropbox Passwords is a password manager from Dropbox

Dropbox has develop a password manager and clearly maybe not a big chunk of the budget has gone in to finding a name because of it – it’s called Dropbox Passwords. The app is now available on the Play Store, though it’s listed as Early Access even though you can freely download it, actually utilizing it requires an invite.

The description in the Play Store helps it be sound like almost every other password manager – it’ll remember your passwords, sign you directly into websites, and have cross-device syncing. Your passwords will be protected by zero-knowledge encryption too, meaning Passwords itself will store them without really knowing them, which should be a plus if it ever gets hacked.

The welcome screens in the app state that Dropbox Plus or Professional are expected in order to use Passwords and the ones start at 10 where we are. An extra password manager is a nice bonus if you are already a paying Dropbox user, but perhaps converting just for Passwords isn’t really available with free alternatives designed for those who avoid that particular cloud storage service.

There’s no word yet on when the app will become publicly available.

