Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access

Dropbox Passwords is a new app by Dropbox, the usa based cloud storage service, to help users manage their passwords across devices and services. It stores all passwords “in one secure place”, allowing users to better log in to various websites and apps. You can also create and store passwords in the Dropbox Passwords app when creating a new account. The app is listed on the Google Play store as Early Access and is in a private beta with access allowed to only select Dropbox customers.

The Dropbox Passwords app lets users sign in to other apps and internet sites with only one click. It allows for automatic syncing to any or all devices permitting easy access to passwords on any device. It also comes with zero-knowledge encryption, meaning the supplier knows nothing about the data you’ve stored, adding an additional level of security. However, on the sign in screen, the app states that a subscription to Dropbox Plus or Dropbox Professional is required to use Dropbox Passwords. Dropbox Plus costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) monthly while Dropbox Professional costs $16.58 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month. Even however, you can down load the app for free, it could only be utilized with an invite.

Also, the app – currently in private beta – is available for a small number of paying Dropbox clients. It is listed on both the Google Play store and the Apple App Store but there is absolutely no timeline on when the app will be offered to the public.

Looking at the features of Dropbox Passwords, it does not seem to offer anything specially different from other password manager apps which can be already accessible. These apps are especially great for people who use different passwords for different accounts and websites and need to remember multiple credentials. They help in storing and remembering all the different credentials securely in one place.

