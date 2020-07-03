Drone pictures show lavender plants have bloomed weeks early

A drone has captured stunning pictures of rows of lavender plants that have bloomed weeks early due to the ‘unusually warm’ weather.

The lavender fields near St Keverne in Cornwall usually turn bright purple with flowers in July. But this season the crop came two weeks early, in the middle of June.

Roskorwell Farm’s lavender boom has been caused by an ‘unusually warm spring’ that was ideal for the flowers to blossom.

Mark Hall-Digweed, who runs the farm along with his wife Sam, said it’s the largest crop they have ever seen, but believes next year’s harvest will undoubtedly be even bigger.

After four years growing seven kinds of lavender, the couple have opened Roskorwell Farm to the public for the first time, with social distancing measures in position.

Mr Hall-Digweed, 54, said: ‘On the farm it’s very easy, we stuck to the principles. We desired to share what we had with people to cheer them up in these times.

‘It was too beautiful for us to just lay on our tractor and harvest, and we wanted to share it with people in the locality.’

Mark has always worked in agriculture, but turned to farming lavender after going on his honey moon to Luberon, France and finding the ‘beautiful crop’.

His wife Sam, 55, said: ‘It has changed into a love affair with lavender, there have been a few type of love/hate times, the first year when we planted it was covered with weeds, but now every day I come right into the field it fills me with happiness.’

Roskorwell Farm grows a staggering seven different types of lavender and uses the flower, in its distilled oil form, to produce scrubs and essential oils

Roskorwell Farm is Cornwall’s first lavender farm and the flowers are planted across six acres of well-drained Lizard soil

The flower is famously found in perfumes because gorgeous scent and in aromatherapy methods, for its calming and relaxing qualities

Lavender is mostly commercially grown in the Provence region of France, as the climate, with mild winters and warm, sunny summers, is fantastic for the flower’s production