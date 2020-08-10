Drogba’s candidacy for Ivory Coast FA elections validated

The ex-Chelsea star has been cleared to contest at the upcoming polls in the West African country

Didier Drogba has been given the green light to contest at the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) elections on September 5 after his candidacy was approved by the electoral committee of the federation on Monday.

The former Chelsea striker and celebrated African legend is contesting against Sory Diabate, a member of the outgoing FIF Executive Committee and Idris Diallo, former vice-president of FIF.

The 42-year-old had submitted his candidacy bid on August 1 in front of a large gathering at the FIF headquarters in Abidjan. Despite his popularity, there was doubt Drogba could meet the election requirements after the Ivory Coast Footballers Association (AFI) failed to endorse his candidacy which drew the disappointment of the African section of the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) by suspending them.

He, however, met the requirements on Monday which were endorsements from three Ivorian Ligue 1 clubs, two Ligue 2 clubs, two Championnat Division 3 clubs and an interest group.

Retired Ivorian goalkeeper Copa Barry took his Facebook page to congratulate Drogba and appreciate those who helped in making him get this far with his candidacy.

“When I woke up, I read this message:…