Driving the Polestar 2, the first electric car with a brain by Google

When the invite concerned drive the Polestar 2, the brand-new high-end electric car from Volvo, I leapt at the possibility. The drive would have to do with 120 miles roundtrip from the business’s brand-new pop-up area in Midtown Manhattan to Storm King, a huge sculpture garden about an hour north of the city alongthe Hudson River What much better method to get rid of my COVID-19 cabin fever than sculpting up among the most beautiful drives in New York State in a brand name brand-new electric car?

But the Polestar 2 is not simply any EV. It’s the first electric car– or actually the first of any type of car– to have a brain solely poweredby Google This native Android Automotive os manages whatever from the radio to heating and cooling to navigation. You can even utilize Google Assistant to switch on the seat-heaters: “Hey Google, my butt is cold.”

There was a small misstep within the first couple of minutes behind the wheel: it ended up the car they offered me didn’t have a working web connection. They ‘d provided me a lobotomizedcar After attempting– and stopping working– to repair the issue by filling and refilling numerous user profiles through the main touchscreen, and even …