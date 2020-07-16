Driving Connected – GPS Location – Route History – Speed Monitoring – GeoFence – Roadside Assistance – Engine Diagnostics – Family or Fleets – No Activation Fees – Cancel Anytime



LOCATION

Where it is. Where it’s been.

Every 15-seconds while driving, Bouncie updates the vehicle’s location – when the vehicle is parked, the location is marked on the map. Location is everything!

MAPS

There’s a map for that.

Using Google maps in Bouncie, you can view location, addresses, and routes. Zoom-in or zoom-out. Street or satellite, you choose!

GEO-CIRCLES

Are they there yet?

Using Geo-Circles, Bouncie will send a notification when vehicles arrive or when they leave. You can drop a circle anywhere!

VEHICLE HEALTH



A picture of health.

Bouncie continually monitors your vehicle’s health and alerts you when something needs your attention. Manage the little things before they become big problems!

DIAGNOSTICS



Decode the codes.

Anytime a diagnostic trouble code (DTC) is reported by your vehicle, Bouncie will alert you and provide a simple description of the issue. Empowering you to make an informed decision to protect your vehicle and your budget!

RENEWALS



Everything at your fingertips.

Manage expirations and due dates for your license, registration, insurance, tire rotations, and more – all in the palm of your hand. Bouncie remembers so you don’t have to.

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE



Help for the unexpected.

When the unexpected happens, we’ll send help directly to you – towing, fuel, battery, and lock-out is provided at no cost. Help is just a tap away!

Trip events are summarized and available for review anytime!



EVENTS

Habits revealed.

Trip events are summarized and available for review anytime! With better information, better decisions can be made while on the road.

SPEED BANDS

Speeds in full color.

Bouncie uniquely colors every drive based on the speed ranges you set up! Don’t just dream about safe driving—visualize it.

SPEED LIMITS

Within the Limits?

Unfortunately, everyone speeds. With the right details, habits can be improved and better decisions can be made while on the road.

Bouncie



Small on the outside. Big on the inside.

Bouncie is engineered to exceed the most demanding automotive electronics standards. Using onboard event processing as well as internal cellular communication capabilities, Bouncie can detect and report driving and location events quickly and reliably.

ACCESS ANYWHERE



Common devices. Uncommon results.

Bouncie is accessible on your smartphone or any computer. There is no limit on the number of devices you can use!

REPORTING



Reports for export.

Bouncie will export a complete trip history for all your vehicles! Utilizing any spreadsheet application, trip details can be retained and analyzed. Manage what matters!

$8 MONTHLY SERVICE INCLUDES:

REALTIME DRIVING DATA

15-SECOND AUTO-REFRESH

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

NO ACTIVATION FEE – NO HIDDEN FEES – NO RETURN FEES – CANCEL ANYTIME