Driving Connected – GPS Location – Route History – Speed Monitoring – GeoFence – Roadside Assistance – Engine Diagnostics – Family or Fleets – No Activation Fees – Cancel Anytime

Price: $67.00
(as of Jul 16,2020 01:25:46 UTC – Details)
Product Description
LOCATION
Where it is. Where it’s been.
Every 15-seconds while driving, Bouncie updates the vehicle’s location – when the vehicle is parked, the location is marked on the map. Location is everything!
MAPS
There’s a map for that.
Using Google maps in Bouncie, you can view location, addresses, and routes. Zoom-in or zoom-out. Street or satellite, you choose!
GEO-CIRCLES
Are they there yet?
Using Geo-Circles, Bouncie will send a notification when vehicles arrive or when they leave. You can drop a circle anywhere!
VEHICLE HEALTH
A picture of health.
Bouncie continually monitors your vehicle’s health and alerts you when something needs your attention. Manage the little things before they become big problems!
DIAGNOSTICS
Decode the codes.
Anytime a diagnostic trouble code (DTC) is reported by your vehicle, Bouncie will alert you and provide a simple description of the issue. Empowering you to make an informed decision to protect your vehicle and your budget!
RENEWALS
Everything at your fingertips.
Manage expirations and due dates for your license, registration, insurance, tire rotations, and more – all in the palm of your hand. Bouncie remembers so you don’t have to.
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Help for the unexpected.
When the unexpected happens, we’ll send help directly to you – towing, fuel, battery, and lock-out is provided at no cost. Help is just a tap away!
VEHICLE HEALTH
DIAGNOSTICS
RENEWALS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Trip events are summarized and available for review anytime!
EVENTS
Habits revealed.
Trip events are summarized and available for review anytime! With better information, better decisions can be made while on the road.
SPEED BANDS
Speeds in full color.
Bouncie uniquely colors every drive based on the speed ranges you set up! Don’t just dream about safe driving—visualize it.
SPEED LIMITS
Within the Limits?
Unfortunately, everyone speeds. With the right details, habits can be improved and better decisions can be made while on the road.
Bouncie
Small on the outside. Big on the inside.
Bouncie is engineered to exceed the most demanding automotive electronics standards. Using onboard event processing as well as internal cellular communication capabilities, Bouncie can detect and report driving and location events quickly and reliably.
ACCESS ANYWHERE
Common devices. Uncommon results.
Bouncie is accessible on your smartphone or any computer. There is no limit on the number of devices you can use!
REPORTING
Reports for export.
Bouncie will export a complete trip history for all your vehicles! Utilizing any spreadsheet application, trip details can be retained and analyzed. Manage what matters!
Bouncie
ACCESS ANYWHERE
REPORTING
$8 MONTHLY SERVICE INCLUDES:
REALTIME DRIVING DATA
15-SECOND AUTO-REFRESH
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
NO ACTIVATION FEE – NO HIDDEN FEES – NO RETURN FEES – CANCEL ANYTIME