Taking into account that on 20.01.2021 by the Law “On Making Amendments to the Law on Ensuring Road Traffic Safety” No. HO-58-N և By the Law “On Making Amendments to the RA Code on Administrative Offenses” No. HO 59-N (legal regulations entered into force on 16.08.2021) requirements for passing the technical inspection of vehicles have been set – different requirements from the legal regulations in force at the time of the announcement issued by the RA Police on 23.05.2018, the Traffic Police informs that no further technical inspection or technical inspection Driving a vehicle in the presence of any of the malfunctions or conditions prohibited by the Government of the Republic of Armenia shall no longer be considered a minor offense.

In order to ensure traffic safety նպատակով In order to avoid administrative liability for the act provided for in Part 2 of Article 123.4 of the RA Code on Administrative Offenses, the Traffic Police urges drivers not to drive a vehicle that has not passed a technical inspection.