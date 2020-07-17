Driver writes off £150,000 supercar after crashing into trees near rural Welsh village

Wreckage photographs of a mangled supercar which ploughed into a wooded area of a rural Welsh village have emerged following the driver’s arrest.

The £150,000 Porsche 911 GT3 RS was written off in a brutal crash in Tonyrefail, near Pontypridd, last night.

Police tweeted pictures of the battered car, showing a shattered windscreen, a caved-in side and a gaping hole where a wheel has been ripped out.

South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted: ‘Male arrested for various offences by officers following an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) near Tonyrefail.’

Wreckage photographs of a mangled supercar which ploughed into a wooded area of a rural Welsh village have emerged following the driver’s arrest

Police tweeted pictures of the battered car, showing a shattered windscreen, a caved-in side and a gaping hole where a wheel has been ripped out

The Porsche is capable of reaching breakneck 193mph speeds and can hit 60mph in just three seconds.

Much of the bodywork on the white Porsche has been torn out and is seen strewn on the grass in the woods.

A uniformed officer is seen shining a torch at the rear of the vehicle, of which the rear window also appears completely smashed in.

A deep dent on the roof suggests the car took serious impact and it also seems the steering while airbag was inflated.

It is not clear which offences the male was arrested for and MailOnline has contacted South Wales Police for further information

Much of the bodywork on the white Porsche has been torn out and is seen strewn on the grass in the woods