Driver uses trick to cover up licence plate to stop other motorists identifying he’s from Victoria 

A vehicle driver has actually joked about how to prevent being recognized as a Victorian throughout the state’s 2nd coronavirus wave.

The driver shot himself utilizing tape to cover the ‘VIC’ on his number plate as the state fights 1612 active cases.

A video published to TikTok reveals him taping over the left side of his registration plate as a joke.

Victorian guy videoed himself utilizing black electrical tape to cover the VIC on his number plate (visualized) in action to the state’s escalating COVID-19 cases

‘Try operating in NSW today with a plate that states “Victoria State! The Education State” I seem like individuals are going to make a resident’s arrest!’ one TikTok user responded.

‘ I actually enjoy how everybody dislikes us now since of how high our numbers are,’ another joked.

‘As a Victorian why do I discover this so damn amusing,’ a 3rd user included.

Meanwhile on Monday Premier Daniel Andrews verified 177 brand-new coronavirus cases were tape-recorded in Victoria over night.

Premier Andrews stated among the cases is a returned tourist in hotel quarantine, 25 are linked to recognized break outs and 151 stay under examination.

Victoria now has 1612 active cases, with 72 individuals in healthcare facility and 17 of those in extensive care.

The brand-new figure follows the state experienced successive days of case numbers surpassing 200.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton stated he had a ‘little bit of optimism’ taking a look at Monday’s numbers however he would like to see a week of reducing numbers.

‘I’m not going to be contented about today’s number. It’s excellent it’s lower than our peak. But it might not be our peak yet,’ he stated.