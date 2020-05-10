Driver Throws Flare During Standoff with Officers After Pursuit in Thousand Oaks

CHP started chasing the vehicle for careless driving in Corona, authorities stated. Gil Leyvas was over the scene in Newschopper4 Bravo around 8:48 p.m.

The driver drives CHP officials through the San Gabriel Valley and the San Fernando Valley for longer than an hour and could be seen tossing what resembled flares out of the window. They didn’t go off.

In the end, the vehicle lost a front tire to a spike strip, making the driver stop on the 101 Freeway.

Barricaded subject from pursuit US101 northbound south of Ventu Park Rd. All N/B lanes stopped. Alternate route is Hillcrest Dr through @CityofTO or Potrero Rd. in Westlake. Unknown duration of closureUpdates to follow. @CountyVentura @CHP_Coastal @CHP_Ventura @CityofMoorpark pic.twitter.com/ig8p9mLXnx — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) May 10, 2020

The driver at that point rolled the window down and tossed a flare, which moved to the middle divider instantly.

Emergency negotiators and relatives tried to reach the driver, who appeared to be troubled, Leyvas detailed. The driver may have been conveying gas and more flares in the vehicle.