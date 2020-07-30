Driver rode e-scooter wrong way down M11 motorway for fuel

A negligent driver was dropped in cops after his vehicle lacked fuel on the motorway – so he rode a motorised SCOOTER in the wrong instructions to get to a garage.

The 24- year-old male was captured by Essex Roads Policing Unit on Tuesday as he got on his scooter on the M11 motorway near Loughton, Essex, after needing to pull over in his silver Toyota Avensis.

He then continued to scooter back down the motorway in the wrong instructions, and throughout 4 lanes of traffic, to reach a garage to get more fuel.

Essex Roads Policing Unit shared images of the vehicle and the scooter on Twitter.

The roadways group composed:’M11, the lorry on the ideal runs out of fuel on a motorway.

‘The driver chooses to get his motorised scooter out the boot and ride the wrong way down the motorway and stumble upon 4 lanes of traffic to get to a garage.

Police shared this tweet and stated they they were ‘lost for words’ when the driver rode his motorised scooter on the M11 in Essex to get fuel from a close-by garage

Here’s what you require to understand about rental e-scooters From 4 July 2020 you can employ an e-scooter in pre-approved trial places and ride it around You will require a complete or provisionary vehicle, motorbike or moped licence to participate in the trials Riders should be aged 16 and over

‘ I am lost for words! Court waits for.’

The driver, from Ilford, Essex, has actually been reported for negligent driving, driving otherwise in accordance to a licence and for having no insurance coverage.

Rental e-scooters ended up being legal on roadways in Great Britain previously this month, on July 4.

But it is an offense to ride an independently owned one on a public roadway, cycle lane or pavement in the UK.

These scooters can just be utilized on personal land with consent of the landowner.