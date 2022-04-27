Specialists of the Armavir Territorial Division of the RA Urban Development, Fire and Technical Safety Inspection Body found that the driver of “Mining Mining” LLC was driving a 17 km section of the RA M-5 Yerevan-Armavir-Turkey border interstate highway. He drove a truck with 4 axles exceeding the maximum permissible mass of about 17 thousand kilograms (17 tons).

Exceeding the maximum permissible mass by the driver is a violation of the RA Law on Motor Roads. According to the above-mentioned law, it is prohibited to drive heavy-duty vehicles on general roads without agreeing on the route with the road owners, and on the RA Law on Administrative Offenses overweight (exceeding the maximum mass permissible on public roads) or Transportation of vehicles exceeding the load is subject to administrative liability.

The maximum permissible mass of vehicles, the load per axle, as well as the maximum dimensions of large dimensions are defined by the Government of the Republic of Armenia No. 1106-N of July 20, 2006.

During the administrative proceedings, it was found that there was sufficient evidence to prove the fact of the offense (report on the offense, weighing receipt, copy of the photo, etc.).

Therefore, based on the above, the RA CRPD inspection body, being guided by Article 244 13 of the RA Code on Administrative Offenses, Article 281, Article 282, Clause 1, citizen S. MJ subjected to administrative liability, imposing an administrative penalty on him – a fine of ․ 200 In the amount of 000 (two hundred thousand) AMD.

RA CRPD inspection body