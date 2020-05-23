Driver in stolen car crashes into West Little River home, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver in a stolen car crashed into a West Little River home whereas Alberto Navarro performed along with his daughter in the lounge on Thursday night. He and his girlfriend, Vicky Santos, ran outdoors after the affect.

“I thought that they were literally going to hit through it,” Navarro mentioned. “When I went outside, it was flipped right next to my car.”

Police officers had been following the driving force earlier than the rollover crash at 2291 NW 95 St., close to Miami Central High School. Jalisa Canon additionally ran outdoors of her neighboring house.

The driver of an alleged stolen automobile crashed into a West Little River house on Thursday night. (Local 10 News)

“You heard the screeching of the noise and then there was turning and the car flipped over,” Canon mentioned, including she noticed a person and a girl get out of the mangled car.

“He was gushing from his head and he ended up running,” Canon mentioned. “I guess he thought he was going to get far, but they caught him. He was trying to jump the gate.”

Officers additionally arrested the lady, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the 2 to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.