Driver ‘in flip flops’ drove car underneath another in horror crash

A man drove his car underneath another car leaving the two in a surreal and terrifying position.

He was ‘wearing shorts and flip flops’ when he drove his red VW Golf under the Nissan Qashqai on Hagley road in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the crash just after 1PM today nevertheless the West Midlands Police said no one was seriously injured.

A red VW Golf collided with a Nissan Qashqai on Hagley road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, and ploughed underneath it

West Midlands Ambulance Service told the Express and Star they treated one woman who was taken up to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

But they also said no one was seriously injured in the car crash.

It was a witness who phoned the fire brigade but they didn’t see what happened until after following the Golf had been underneath the Nissan.

The witness said: ‘I came to the crossroads and saw it parked underneath the black car.

‘The driver got out, that he was wearing shorts and flip flops.’

Hagley Road, where the collision happened, is really a 30mph zone and is policed by average speed cameras.

Firefighters tweeted the unbelievable photo telling people that Birmingham’s city centre was congested.

After the accident drivers were asked in order to avoid the area between Monument Road to Norfolk Road, which was closed off.

Buses were also diverted while emergency services were working with the accident but traffic has came ultimately back to normal now.