Driver constraints continue to plague the trucking industry: U.S. Xpress CEO

Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung and Kristin Myers to discuss the Q3 trucking industry forecast driver scarcity impacts on truckload capacity, and pay raises.
