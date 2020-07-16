Driver, 28, is jailed for 30 months after killing 19-year-old clubber in late night car crash

Bradley Lane, 28, pictured, was jailed for 30 months after that he admitted causing death by dangerous driving after a collision on the M1 at St Albans Crown Court

A driver who took cocaine to remain awake lost control of his vehicle on the M1 motorway and crashed into a car on the hard shoulder killing a woman and injuring two others.

Nineteen year old Chloe Palmer, who had been sitting in the rear of the stationary Renault Twingo, suffered a severe brain injury once the Isuzu D-Max driven by Bradley Lane ploughed involved with it.

She died in hospital six days later.

Two other ladies in the car suffered serious injuries in the collision.

A fourth woman, who had got out of the vehicle and was leaning against a metal barrier near the car, was uninjured.

All the ladies had been out clubbing that night in Watford and were making their way home once the crash occurred in the first hours of Saturday, November 25, 2017 close to junction 6.

The court heard they’d been heading north towards St Albans when the car pulled over onto the hard shoulder just south of junction 6, which was the Bricket Wood exit.

At St Albans Crown Court today, Lane, 28, from Basildon, Essex, admitted causing the death of Chloe by his dangerous driving.

He also admitted two further charges of causing serious injury to one other women by his dangerous driving.

The 19 year old driver have been flung out from the car in the impact and suffered serious injuries.

Another young woman seated close to Chloe on the back seat suffered a head injury and a personal injury to the best side of her chest wall.

The court was told that Lane had admitted that the crash happened as that he was driving home after working a double shift as a driver, when time he’d taken cocaine some eight hours prior to the crash to simply help him stay awake.

The court heard the crash had occurred when tiredness in the course of time caught up with Lane all through his drive home and a loss in concentration and alertness meant he drifted across the carriageway and onto the hard shoulder colliding with the stationary car.

Judge Michael Simon, hearing the case, was told Lane had straight away admitted his guilt to police once they interviewed him.

St Albans Crown Court heard Lane apologised to the family of Chloe Palmer who died, and her friends have been injured in the crash

The court heard Ms Palmer was sitting in the back of a Renault Twingo that has been stopped on the hard shoulder of the motorway when it had been rear-ended by Lane’s Isuzu D-Max

At his first appearance before magistrates in May 2019 he’d asked to be remanded in custody and ever since then had been held in Bedford Prison.

His barrister Malcolm Galloway said his client desired to make a heartfelt apology to the family of Chloe, who lived in north London.

He said he’d taken the cocaine perhaps not for recreational purposes, but for it to act as a stimulant and help him avoid as that he completed a double shift as a driver.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon told Lane he should not have got driving of his vehicle that night to operate a vehicle home and said his tiredness meant he had not been in a ‘fit state’ for the journey.

He jailed Lane for 30 months and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Because of times Lane has spent on remand, the sentence means he’ll be released from prison in another few weeks.