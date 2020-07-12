Driver, 24, is arrested after ‘plowing minivan into Florida church and setting it on fire’

A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly drove his minivan into a Catholic church and then set it on fire while congregants were inside preparing for mass, authorities said.

Steven Anthony Shield, 24, was arrested after cops say he plowed his minivan into Our Queen of Peace Catholic church in Ocala, on State Road 200 and set the sanctuary on fire before fleeing in his vehicle.

Occupants within the church escaped unharmed and the flames were extinguished by Marion County Fire rescue. Sheilds was apprehended by a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy after a motor vehicle chase.

Steven Anthony Shield, 24, was arrested after cops say that he plowed his minivan into Our Queen of Peace Catholic church in Ocala, Florida, Saturday and set the sanctuary on fire before fleeing in his vehicle

Occupants within the church escaped unharmed and the flames were extinguished by Marion County Fire rescue. Smoke is pictured still lingering inside the sanctuary after the fire was out

Hoses are pictured leading into the church’s sanctuary after Marion County Fire rescue extinguished the flames of the intentionally set blaze

He is being held by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on numerous charges, including one count each of attempted second degree murder, first-degree felony evidencing prejudice and arson to a structure (where persons are normally present).

Cops said they’d reasonable grounds to believe Shields knew the church was occupied when he allegedly drove into the foyer.

Once inside, Shields allegedly poured gasoline on to the sanctuary and lit it on fire, before leaving in his minivan, based on a police account posted on Facebook.

Deputy Josue Gonzalez, the sheriff’s office said, ‘spotted the car leaving the location and gave chase.’

‘The defendant fled until Deputy Gonzalez was able to conduct a P.I.T. maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) and disable the fleeing vehicle in the 5900 block of South Highway 441, where in actuality the defendant was taken into custody,’ the sheriff’s office said.

A minivan is pictured that cops say Shields used to flee is pictured after it was disabled by way of a deputy who used a disabling strategy to stop the vehicle

Sheriff Billy Wood released a statement after the attempted arson at the church, proclaiming that ‘Our freedom of worship granted in the Constitution is a freedom that individuals all hold dear.’

‘My deputies and I are sworn to protect that right and will always ensure our citizens can worship in peace,’ the sheriff explained.

‘I’m happy with my deputies for capturing this man so quickly and we appreciate the assistance from every one of the state and federal agencies that worked alongside people during this investigation.’