Drive-thru farmers market gives Gwinnett residents chance to buy Georgia Grown products | News

Gwinnett residents obtained a chance to help Georgia farmers on Wednesday. And the farmers made it simple — bringing their produce and products immediately to the shoppers.
Coolray Field, house of the Gwinnett Stripers, served because the staging grounds that noticed lengthy strains of automobiles snake via the parking zone in pursuit of the produce. Car strains shaped on both aspect of two massive tents as volunteers rapidly stuffed their trunks with bins of recent produce (and different products) from throughout the state.
The pop-up market was the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s third Georgia Grown To Go Drive-Thru Farmers Market. It was made attainable with the assistance of Gwinnett County authorities, which acted because the host companion.
While the pop-up market was a boon for native residents hankering for recent meals, it was additionally a lift for Georgia farmers, who’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First and foremost, we’re in season and when COVID hit we saw a lot of the standard food chains clog down a little so we’re being able to move some of the food to different areas,” mentioned Paul Thompson, advertising division director for the Georgia Department of Agriculture. “It’s good to get these farmers up and letting folks meet them as well. We don’t want to see anything wasted, so we’re able to get it up here and help these guys and give them another opportunity to sell their produce.”
Farmers Jay Crosby of Tyllabell Farms in Willacoochee and Ken Corbett of Corbett Brothers Farms in Lake Park had been two of the farmers who had been on website Wednesday. There had been six to eight farms represented on the market, and every had comparable tales in regards to the impression the pandemic has had on their trade.
Corbett mentioned the most important method his farm was impacted was by meals service like eating places being closed and never ordering produce. He sometimes grows bell peppers, cucumber, squash, eggplant, quite a lot of scorching peppers and different produce. He introduced 1,320 bins of produce on Wednesday.
Crosby mentioned the pandemic has damage his pricing since chain shops should not shopping for the amount they usually buy due to much less foot visitors. Crosby grows blueberries, which have a season that lasts anyplace from mid-April to the primary of July.
“These are all perishables,” he mentioned. “They have a shelf life, so we’re kind of having to hold back and spoon feed them, per se.”
Crosby introduced 5 pallets or 5,500 kilos of blueberries, to the farmers market on Wednesday. He mentioned the Department of Agriculture did an amazing job in selling the market and the farming trade.
Thompson mentioned there have been 2,300 combined bins of meals on the farmers market, in addition to 600 bins of peaches, greater than 430 pallets of blueberries, 500 combined cheese baggage and 100 containers of various sauces.
Items could possibly be bought individually, however the market additionally featured a farmer’s field that included 4 ears of corn, 4 cucumbers, 4 yellow squash, 4 zucchini, one bag of inexperienced beans, 4 bell peppers, one pint of blueberries and two kilos of onions for $36 on pre-order or $40 on website.
Lindsey Jorstad, Gwinnett County Outreach Manager, mentioned a little bit greater than 1,800 pre-orders had been secured, totaling greater than $84,000. Additionally, she mentioned, 118 bins had been bought for native nonprofits and organizations.
“This obviously helped with access to these types of foods,” she mentioned. “It was convenient by just drive-thru, so it was no contact and we took some of the strain off the grocery stores and gave a variety of options for residents to try.
“In addition, UGA Extension was here passing out recipe cards on how residents can preserve or prepare these foods so that nothing goes to waste. It’s all around a good family or neighbor activity. Coming together to share a meal is very important.”
Jorstad mentioned the county is hoping to get a second date, if attainable, to supply a special assortment of produce for residents.
“We’re excited to offer these opportunities to our residents to not only support their Georgia farmers, but to have access to fresh and nutritious foods,” she mentioned.