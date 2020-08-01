Drive Medical Spitfire Scout 3 Compact Travel Scooter, 3-wheel, Red/Blue



Price: $729.00

(as of Aug 01,2020 23:47:06 UTC – Details)



The Scout transportable scooter combines convenient mobility with superior value in a colorful, customizable exterior. The Scout is compact, lightweight, and easy to disassemble into five manageable pieces, making it ideal for both daily use and travel that requires vehicle transportation. The three-wheel Version of the Scout is specially designed for nimbly navigating indoor layouts with ease. A technologically advanced quick connect battery pack and a delta-shaped steering handle make operating the scooter effortless, even with limited strength or dexterity. This model comes with stylish, interchangeable color-through panels, in both red and blue, which double as a protective layer against potential scuffs and rim scratches. Troubleshooting steps- Once the recommended action is taken, turn the scooter off and then back on again to clear the flash code. If the problem was not corrected, or another problem exists the controller may display another flash code. ATTENTION – Your scooter may have a diagnostic light on the tiller that will stay on constantly. The light will begin to flash when you have a serviceable item.

Easy-to-adjust delta tiller; Ergonomic throttle control with easy free wheel operation

Padded and adjustable armrests for extra comfort; Height-adjustable swivel seat with fold-down backrest

Includes quick connect 12ah battery and charger providing an up to 9 miles autonomy.

8 x 2 inches flat-free, non-marking front and rear tires with anti-tip wheels

Maximum Weight Capacity: 300lbs; Climbing Angle: 6 degrees; Turning Radius: 45.5 inches; Ground Clearance: 2.5 inches; Motor: 24V x 270W x 4700 rpm