Drive-in style concert features music from rock musicals | Arts & Theatre

Audience members are welcomed to bid goodbye to summertime with one last outside program at OCP. The drive-in style concert features tunes from a number of well-known rock ‘n’ roll musicals, consisting of “Jersey Boys,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Rock of Ages,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Dreamgirls” and more.

Those going to are motivated to sing and dance together with their preferred musical hits from their personal socially-distanced parking lot, or tune in to hear the program from OCP’s radio station inside their cars and truck.

The concert features Billy McGuigan’s Rave On Productions band and 6 powerhouse singers: Jonathan Berger, Evelyn Hill, Ejanae Hume, Eric Perlstein, Brittney Thompson and Jesse White.

“This is one of the fruits of our labor, and we hope that it is well received,” Wagner stated. “These drive-in shows have really become quite the event, with patrons going so far as setting up tents, bringing in catering, and making a big night of it.”

The reveal times are 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 6 p.m. onSundays The concert is a cashless occasion needing a booking.