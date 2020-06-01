Drive-by graduation parade, Ronald McDonald House guest Rakeem Bowdry earned communications degree

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A latest school grad was in for a giant shock on Sunday.

The neighborhood got here collectively for a drive-by salute type Rakeem Bowdry.

He simply completed what some thought was not possible. Bowdry earned his communications degree from the Community College of Baltimore County.

He was a school pupil in Mississippi when a automobile crash left him a quadriplegic.

The graduate got here to Kennedy Krieger institute for remedy and was a guest on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland for 2 years.

“It felt superb to be all the way in which from MS to right here as a resident of MD to have this quantity of help, it stuffed my coronary heart with a lot pleasure. I could not thank the neighborhood sufficient and all of the PPL I had an impression on, it is a blessing.

Sunday’s drive-by parade at Dickeyville Elementary School included a police escort, indicators, signing and presents.