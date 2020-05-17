Drinking tea or coffee linked to lower risk of Parkinson’s disease, study finds

Drinking caffeinated drinks such as tea or coffee may reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease, a new study suggests.

After discovering that caffeine and urate had protective characteristics in animals, researchers at Harvard Medical School wanted to see if this was also the case in humans.

Their study found that, after adjusting for factors such as age and BMI, the odds of having the disease decreased with increased caffeine consumption.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The research, which is published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, involved the participation of 369 people with PD and 197 without it.

Rachit Bakshi, the lead researcher who works in the Department of Neurology, said: “Both caffeine and urate possess neuroprotective properties.”

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/50 15 May 2020 Healthcare workers, nurses and doctors, unified under the movement called “Take Care of Care” wearing face masks protest against the Belgian authorities’ management of the coronavirus crisis, at the MontLegia CHC Hospital Reuters 2/50 14 May 2020 A girl watches over goats on the banks of the Dal Lake during rainfall in Srinagar AFP via Getty Images 3/50 13 May 2020 Life-size cardboard figures with photos of football fans are positioned on the stands of Borussia Moenchengladbach’s football stadium for their next game, which will be played without spectators, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Germany Reuters 4/50 12 May 2020 Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in China China Daily via Reuters 5/50 11 May 2020 Iraqi protesters gather on the Al-Jumhuriyah bridge in the capital Baghdad during an anti-government demonstration. Modest anti-government rallies resumed in some Iraqi cities Sunday, clashing with security forces and ending months of relative calm just days after Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi’s government came to power. The protests first erupted in Baghdad and Shiite-majority southern cities in October, demanding an end to corruption and unemployment and an overhaul of the ruling class AFP via Getty 6/50 10 May 2020 A man wearing a mask walks his dog in Madrid during the hours allowed by the government to exercise. Spain’s two biggest cities, Madrid and Barcelona, will not enter the next phase out of coronavirus lockdown along with many other regions next week AFP via Getty 7/50 9 May 2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation after laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Russia marks the 75th anniversary since the capitulation of Nazi Germany in WWII amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic EPA 8/50 8 May 2020 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the German Parliament Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Council Bundesrat in Germany Dietmar Woidke and the presiding judge of the German Federal Constitutional Court’s second senate, Andreas Vosskuhle attend wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin. Countries in Europe are commemorating the Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day that celebrates Nazi Germany’s surrender during World World II on 8 May 1945 EPA 9/50 7 May 2020 A policeman uses his baton to push a resident breaking rules, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India Reuters 10/50 6 May 2020 A nurse tends to a crying newborn baby wearing a face shield at the National Maternity Hospital in Hanoi AFP via Getty 11/50 5 May 2020 Bride Janine runs over to her wedding at a Drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, Germany. The Drive-in theatre started to register official marriages on a stage, allowing all relatives and friends to attend in their cars, as weddings at the registry office are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic AP 12/50 4 May 2020 Storekeepers asking for the reopening of shops and commercial activities gather for a flashmob protest on Piazza San Marco in Venice, as Italy starts to ease its lockdown AFP via Getty 13/50 3 May 2020 A street vendor wearing a protective face mask waits for customers in Chinatown, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks, and barbershops in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters 14/50 2 May 2020 Two women carry longboards on an esplanade in Barcelona, during the hours allowed by the government to exercise, for the first time since the beginning of a national lockdown. All Spaniards are again allowed to leave their homes since today to walk or play sports after 48 days of very strict confinement to curb the coronavirus pandemic AFP via Getty 15/50 1 May 2020 A girl, wearing a protective mask, plays with bubbles at a shopping mall in Gimpo, South Korea Reuters 16/50 30 April 2020 Buddhist monks wearing face masks pray during Buddha’s birthday at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, South Korea AP 17/50 29 April 2020 A visitor in a plexiglass lock talks to a resident at Les Jardins d’Astrid, a rest home in Maurage, La Louviere, on April 29, 2020, as the visits to residents of rest homes are possible from today in Wallonia. – Belgium is in its seventh week of confinement in the ongoing corona virus crisis. The government has announced a phased plan to attempt an exit from the lockdown situation in the country, continuing to avoid the spread of Covid-19 Belga/AFP/Getty 18/50 28 April 2020 A demonstrator is seen near a bank on fire during unrest, as an economic crisis brings demonstrations back onto the streets in Tripoli, Lebanon April 28, 2020 Reuters 19/50 27 April 2020 A medical specialist walks out of a mobile laboratory, which is carrying out coronavirus tests Reuters 20/50 26 April 2020 People wearing protective face masks practice social distancing as they pray outside a church in Kiev near the memorial dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, on the 34th anniversary of the event Reuters 21/50 25 April 2020 Surfers walk during a sunrise at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reuters 22/50 24 April 2020 Inmates from Villa Devoto prison take part in a riot demanding measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus after a case was confirmed inside the prison, in Buenos Aires AFP via Getty 23/50 23 April 2020 The cruise ship Ruby Princess departs from Port Kembla, south of Sydney, , after a few hundred virus-free crew members disembarked to begin the process of repatriation to their home countries AFP/Getty 24/50 22 April 2020 An activist performs on the roof during Earth Day in Wroclaw, Poland Agencja Gazeta via Reuters 25/50 21 April 2020 Malaysian army personnel set up barbed wire in the locked down area of Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur EPA 26/50 20 April 2020 A trader walks inside a pen as he arrives to purchase vegetables and fruits at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee market in Navi Mumbai during the nationwide lockdown AFP via Getty 27/50 19 April 2020 A bride, poses for a wedding photographer next to East Lake in Wuhan AFP via Getty 28/50 18 April 2020 People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Berlin Reuters 29/50 17 April 2020 A pair of rare morepork owl chicks have become the first in more than a decade to survive on Norfolk Island, in the South Pacific Parks Australia/Monash University 30/50 16 April 2020 A squirrel runs across a fence as the sun shines in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district AFP via Getty 31/50 15 April 2020 Election officials count after general election voting in Seoul, South Korea EPA 32/50 14 April 2020 Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was damaged in a devastating fire one year ago today Reuters 33/50 13 April 2020 Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest blue as they form a carpet, pictured in the Hallerbos in Belgium Reuters 34/50 12 April 2020 Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi message following Easter Sunday Mass behind closed doors at St Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican, during the country’s lockdown Vatican media/AFP via Getty 35/50 11 April 2020 A man watches Krakatau spewing ash during an eruption, in Serang, Indonesia’s Banten province AFP via Getty 36/50 10 April 2020 Women queue for distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya’s coronavirus-related movement restrictions AP 37/50 9 April 2020 Firefighter Sittiporn Singthong, dressed up as Spider-Man, sprays disinfectant at the Wat Tha Mai Buddhist temple in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand EPA 38/50 8 April 2020 Tulip fields in Plomeur, western France AFP via Getty 39/50 7 April 2020 A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly “De Ravenstein” react as nurses dance and sing in the garden, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium Reuters 40/50 6 April 2020 A man stands in the balcony of his home with the moon in the background in Cali, Colombia AFP via Getty 41/50 5 April 2020 A man holds a traditional lamp from the balcony of his house as torches and candles illuminate houses and high rise residential buildings as Indians mark the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic a suburb of New Delhi, India AP 42/50 4 April 2020 Medical staff load an infected patient into an ambulance at the Nimes air base, south of France, during an evacuation operation from the hard-hit east of the country where hospitals are overwhelmed AFP 43/50 3 April 2020 A man prays inside the closed Moussawi Grand Mosque in Basra AFP via Getty 44/50 2 April 2020 A City Hall health official wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at the entrance of City One condominium as the residential building was placed under lockdown after 17 cases of COVID-19 were detected, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia EPA 45/50 1 April 2020 Migrant workers wait on marked areas on the ground to maintain social distancing as they queue to receive food packets at an industrial area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai AFP via Getty 46/50 31 March 2020 Wedding dress and evening wear designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress with matching protective mask in her store Chiton in Berlin AFP via Getty 47/50 30 March 2020 A stray dog walks in front of an empty historic India Gate, as nationwide lockdown continues over the coronavirus in New Delhi, India Getty 48/50 29 March 2020 A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul AP 49/50 28 March 2020 Hong Kong’s skyline is seen with some of its lights turned off to mark the Earth Hour, an environmental campaign AFP/Getty 50/50 27 March 2020 Ukrainian citizens queue at the Polish-Ukrainian border during the coronavirus pandemic in Korczowa, Poland. On 13 March, Poland closed its borders due to the ongoing pandemic of the Covid-19 and has extended the measure until at least 11 April EPA

1/50 15 May 2020 Healthcare workers, nurses and doctors, unified under the movement called “Take Care of Care” wearing face masks protest against the Belgian authorities’ management of the coronavirus crisis, at the MontLegia CHC Hospital Reuters 2/50 14 May 2020 A girl watches over goats on the banks of the Dal Lake during rainfall in Srinagar AFP via Getty Images 3/50 13 May 2020 Life-size cardboard figures with photos of football fans are positioned on the stands of Borussia Moenchengladbach’s football stadium for their next game, which will be played without spectators, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Germany Reuters 4/50 12 May 2020 Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in China China Daily via Reuters

5/50 11 May 2020 Iraqi protesters gather on the Al-Jumhuriyah bridge in the capital Baghdad during an anti-government demonstration. Modest anti-government rallies resumed in some Iraqi cities Sunday, clashing with security forces and ending months of relative calm just days after Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi’s government came to power. The protests first erupted in Baghdad and Shiite-majority southern cities in October, demanding an end to corruption and unemployment and an overhaul of the ruling class AFP via Getty 6/50 10 May 2020 A man wearing a mask walks his dog in Madrid during the hours allowed by the government to exercise. Spain’s two biggest cities, Madrid and Barcelona, will not enter the next phase out of coronavirus lockdown along with many other regions next week AFP via Getty 7/50 9 May 2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation after laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Russia marks the 75th anniversary since the capitulation of Nazi Germany in WWII amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic EPA 8/50 8 May 2020 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the German Parliament Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Council Bundesrat in Germany Dietmar Woidke and the presiding judge of the German Federal Constitutional Court’s second senate, Andreas Vosskuhle attend wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin. Countries in Europe are commemorating the Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day that celebrates Nazi Germany’s surrender during World World II on 8 May 1945 EPA

9/50 7 May 2020 A policeman uses his baton to push a resident breaking rules, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India Reuters 10/50 6 May 2020 A nurse tends to a crying newborn baby wearing a face shield at the National Maternity Hospital in Hanoi AFP via Getty 11/50 5 May 2020 Bride Janine runs over to her wedding at a Drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, Germany. The Drive-in theatre started to register official marriages on a stage, allowing all relatives and friends to attend in their cars, as weddings at the registry office are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic AP 12/50 4 May 2020 Storekeepers asking for the reopening of shops and commercial activities gather for a flashmob protest on Piazza San Marco in Venice, as Italy starts to ease its lockdown AFP via Getty

13/50 3 May 2020 A street vendor wearing a protective face mask waits for customers in Chinatown, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks, and barbershops in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters 14/50 2 May 2020 Two women carry longboards on an esplanade in Barcelona, during the hours allowed by the government to exercise, for the first time since the beginning of a national lockdown. All Spaniards are again allowed to leave their homes since today to walk or play sports after 48 days of very strict confinement to curb the coronavirus pandemic AFP via Getty 15/50 1 May 2020 A girl, wearing a protective mask, plays with bubbles at a shopping mall in Gimpo, South Korea Reuters 16/50 30 April 2020 Buddhist monks wearing face masks pray during Buddha’s birthday at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, South Korea AP

17/50 29 April 2020 A visitor in a plexiglass lock talks to a resident at Les Jardins d’Astrid, a rest home in Maurage, La Louviere, on April 29, 2020, as the visits to residents of rest homes are possible from today in Wallonia. – Belgium is in its seventh week of confinement in the ongoing corona virus crisis. The government has announced a phased plan to attempt an exit from the lockdown situation in the country, continuing to avoid the spread of Covid-19 Belga/AFP/Getty 18/50 28 April 2020 A demonstrator is seen near a bank on fire during unrest, as an economic crisis brings demonstrations back onto the streets in Tripoli, Lebanon April 28, 2020 Reuters 19/50 27 April 2020 A medical specialist walks out of a mobile laboratory, which is carrying out coronavirus tests Reuters 20/50 26 April 2020 People wearing protective face masks practice social distancing as they pray outside a church in Kiev near the memorial dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, on the 34th anniversary of the event Reuters

21/50 25 April 2020 Surfers walk during a sunrise at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reuters 22/50 24 April 2020 Inmates from Villa Devoto prison take part in a riot demanding measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus after a case was confirmed inside the prison, in Buenos Aires AFP via Getty 23/50 23 April 2020 The cruise ship Ruby Princess departs from Port Kembla, south of Sydney, , after a few hundred virus-free crew members disembarked to begin the process of repatriation to their home countries AFP/Getty 24/50 22 April 2020 An activist performs on the roof during Earth Day in Wroclaw, Poland Agencja Gazeta via Reuters

25/50 21 April 2020 Malaysian army personnel set up barbed wire in the locked down area of Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur EPA 26/50 20 April 2020 A trader walks inside a pen as he arrives to purchase vegetables and fruits at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee market in Navi Mumbai during the nationwide lockdown AFP via Getty 27/50 19 April 2020 A bride, poses for a wedding photographer next to East Lake in Wuhan AFP via Getty 28/50 18 April 2020 People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Berlin Reuters

29/50 17 April 2020 A pair of rare morepork owl chicks have become the first in more than a decade to survive on Norfolk Island, in the South Pacific Parks Australia/Monash University 30/50 16 April 2020 A squirrel runs across a fence as the sun shines in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district AFP via Getty 31/50 15 April 2020 Election officials count after general election voting in Seoul, South Korea EPA 32/50 14 April 2020 Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was damaged in a devastating fire one year ago today Reuters

33/50 13 April 2020 Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest blue as they form a carpet, pictured in the Hallerbos in Belgium Reuters 34/50 12 April 2020 Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi message following Easter Sunday Mass behind closed doors at St Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican, during the country’s lockdown Vatican media/AFP via Getty 35/50 11 April 2020 A man watches Krakatau spewing ash during an eruption, in Serang, Indonesia’s Banten province AFP via Getty 36/50 10 April 2020 Women queue for distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya’s coronavirus-related movement restrictions AP

37/50 9 April 2020 Firefighter Sittiporn Singthong, dressed up as Spider-Man, sprays disinfectant at the Wat Tha Mai Buddhist temple in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand EPA 38/50 8 April 2020 Tulip fields in Plomeur, western France AFP via Getty 39/50 7 April 2020 A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly “De Ravenstein” react as nurses dance and sing in the garden, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium Reuters 40/50 6 April 2020 A man stands in the balcony of his home with the moon in the background in Cali, Colombia AFP via Getty

41/50 5 April 2020 A man holds a traditional lamp from the balcony of his house as torches and candles illuminate houses and high rise residential buildings as Indians mark the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic a suburb of New Delhi, India AP 42/50 4 April 2020 Medical staff load an infected patient into an ambulance at the Nimes air base, south of France, during an evacuation operation from the hard-hit east of the country where hospitals are overwhelmed AFP 43/50 3 April 2020 A man prays inside the closed Moussawi Grand Mosque in Basra AFP via Getty 44/50 2 April 2020 A City Hall health official wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at the entrance of City One condominium as the residential building was placed under lockdown after 17 cases of COVID-19 were detected, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia EPA

45/50 1 April 2020 Migrant workers wait on marked areas on the ground to maintain social distancing as they queue to receive food packets at an industrial area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai AFP via Getty 46/50 31 March 2020 Wedding dress and evening wear designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress with matching protective mask in her store Chiton in Berlin AFP via Getty 47/50 30 March 2020 A stray dog walks in front of an empty historic India Gate, as nationwide lockdown continues over the coronavirus in New Delhi, India Getty 48/50 29 March 2020 A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul AP

49/50 28 March 2020 Hong Kong’s skyline is seen with some of its lights turned off to mark the Earth Hour, an environmental campaign AFP/Getty 50/50 27 March 2020 Ukrainian citizens queue at the Polish-Ukrainian border during the coronavirus pandemic in Korczowa, Poland. On 13 March, Poland closed its borders due to the ongoing pandemic of the Covid-19 and has extended the measure until at least 11 April EPA

“They both have protective properties in animal models of Parkinson’s Disease, raising the possibility of their disease-slowing potential,” he added.

The authors cautioned that the effects of caffeine have yet to be studied in a long-term PD trial.

Professor Bas Bloem, a consultant neurologist, said the strength of the study lay in its “robust approach”, including the careful monitoring of a large group of people with PD.

Watch more

Mr Bloem said: “It is an important basis to further develop future disease-modifying approaches to slow down the decline of this otherwise relentlessly progressive condition.

“Identifying factors that are linked to lower likelihood of PD, such as caffeine consumption, offer a unique opportunity to understand the disease, and if the link were causal, then possibly to slow the disease,” he added.

The degenerative disease affects the body by impairing movement, muscle control and balance.