Drinkers share their excitement at returning to their locals as pubs reopen after three months

Britons took to social media marketing to share their comical reactions as thousands of merry revellers flocked to pubs across the country after they reopened today.

Drinkers shared their excitement at having their first-pint in three months, with some memes hinting at the copious volume of booze set to be consumed.

But, with social distancing rules appearing to fray in places, some weary onlookers used social media marketing to put in a dose of humour to their serious concerns.

One Twitter user, who goes by Dave, used a chaotic pub-fight scene from Eastenders to illustrate predicted clashes between drunk pub-goers.

Another shared a hilarious graphic to hammer home the fact social distancing measures stay static in place, even as revellers get more and much more intoxicated

The text adjacent to images of pints gets gradually more incoherent as the amount of drinks increases – until social distancing rules are disregarded altogether.

Other people hinted at potential Corona beer jokes that weary bar tenders may possibly repeatedly hear.

Another meme, shared by Twitter user Simon, showed two hazmat-suit clad people fixing a tank. He captioned it ‘tapping the barrel at the area pub’.

Meanwhile, pubs across Britain were coping with crowds of drinkers hopeful for their first post-lockdown pint.

Some social media users were rightly concerned about the huge amount of men and women set to descend on the newly-opened establishments

London’s Borough Market was heaving this evening and drinkers were pictured sipping foamy pints while bunched together on the street.

Pub-goers are set to sink an astounding 15million pints at 23,000 establishments across the country, experts predicted.

They will undoubtedly be hit with hiked charges for beer, wine, cider and spirits as pubs including Wetherspoons desperately try to make up for lost business.

One man shared a graphic of two different people camping outside a pub to convey his excitement

Revellers could still have their plans dashed as rain, cloud and wind is defined to engulf parts of England throughout the day.

Roads are anticipated to be gridlocked in lots of areas as more than 10million motorists simply take to their cars and flock to beauty spots.

Meanwhile A&E departments are preparing for a surge in booze-fuelled patients by creating tents outside hospitals to keep people socially distanced as they wait.

And police in Leicester, which has been forced back in local lockdown due to a spike in coronavirus cases, say there are ‘more officers working than on New Year’s Eve, to prevent people attempting to sneak from the city to be able to reach the pubs.

Bars were not able to throw open their doors to customers very first thing because the regulations enforced their four-month closure until 6am.

With the new coronavirus rules perhaps not published until Friday afternoon, some landlords had planned to open as soon as the clock ticked past midnight. But Downing Street scotched the swift openings by ensuring the ban remained in position until after sunrise.