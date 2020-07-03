Drinkers face being BANNED from London Fields

Drinking might be banned from a park in east London after it was left trashed and covered in litter, urine and faeces by 1000s of louts throughout lockdown.

Hackney Council is seeking a court injunction to temporarily prohibit boozing on London Fields following weeks of disturbance, which it says has put officers under pressure and left people feeling excluded from the park.

The town hall adds that it’ll discuss the problems with locals and organizations, including considering longer-term options to ensure it’s a safe and inclusive space for all.

Thousands have descended on London Fields in recent weeks following the easing of lockdown restrictions, nevertheless the local authority has been inundated by complaints from neighbours

Huge amounts of litter have been left dumped at the east London park, while individuals have also been seen urinating and defecating

Some of the anti-social behaviour described includes DJs establishing sound systems, with loud music and dancing continuing late in to the night

As of last Thursday, the council had issued 193 fines at London Fields for urinating, defecating and littering in May and June alone, when compared with just nine in the previous 12 months.

There were even reports of officers running out of paper to issue fines, such was the scale of the disruption.

It also issued 13 antisocial behaviour warning notices in May, when compared with just six in an entire year before that.

More than 100 of the 193 fines were issued to people who don’t live in the borough, including 10 issued to people who have SW postcodes, nine with SE postcodes and others from Ilford, Bow, Poplar, Archway, and as far afield as Chelmsford, Bishop’s Stortford, Bexley and St Albans.

Young individuals have also told the Council’s Young Future’s Commission that the way many people behave in London Fields makes them feel unsafe in the park and concerned about the potential for spread of disease among BAME communities, that are more at an increased risk from coronavirus.

The council insists the injunction is a final resort but says, if granted, it is targeted at limiting such behaviour due to drinking and large-scale music events.

It will ban people in London Fields from consuming alcohol, damaging wildlife, possessing, consuming or attempting to sell laughing gas or nitrous oxide, playing loud amplified music, lighting fires or barbecues, driving vehicles or using generators in the park; and leaving litter.

Nitrous oxide canisters are among the many components of litter being left – they will be barred if a court injunction is granted

It would also then give police the ability of arrest for breaches of these conditions, while a supplementary 12 enforcement officers are set to be recruited.

Twenty-five large commercial bins have already been added, along side earlier-than-usual summer waste collections, and the opening of toilers within measures to greatly help manage the ongoing problems at the park.

The council adds there are concerns things may get worse over the summer as pubs and restaurants continue to be relying on social distancing restrictions.

Managing the behaviour is costing the council some £150,000 – at the same time when the coronavirus pandemic is squeezing budgets even more.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: ‘London Fields is not a festival site – it’s a vital green space for everybody.

‘We’ve heard so many stories from residents – many with no outside space of these own – who feel excluded from the park and whose lives are being made a misery because of littering, urinating, defecating and drunken behaviour.

‘It’s incredibly frustrating that is costing the Council so much to manage, when this money could be better spent on our other parks or vital support for local residents, like food distribution to vulnerable people or services for young adults.

‘We have already put extensive measures in place to try and tackle the problems but we have been being left with no option but to use for this temporary alcohol ban while we consider just how to manage the problem in London Fields in the long-term.

‘We appreciate that will also impact people who have been respecting the park and its own neighbours but we must make certain that everyone – young and old – can use it together.’

The frustration was echoed by Cllr Jon Burke, Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm.

He said: ‘During the pandemic, our parks have been more important than in the past, and our staff will work incredibly hard to keep them clean and maintained.

‘Despite calls from some to close our parks during this time, we were adamant that they remained open for exercise and leisure; specifically for those with no access to their very own outdoor space.

‘However, since lockdown was ‘relaxed’ by the Government, this commitment to ensuring our parks remain welcoming for all our residents is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve, and particularly at London Fields.

‘While the park has had problems with antisocial behaviour in the past, in 2010 is far worse than at any point; and several of these issues are fueled by alcohol.

‘Our message is clear – we welcome everyone to your parks, unless their actions make the lives of other visitors and local residents a misery.’

Cllr Caroline Selman, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Policy, and the Voluntary Sector, added: ‘It’s become clear since the lockdown has eased that London Fields is becoming a drinking destination for people from far beyond the local area, which in turn is leading to more organised entertainment and more people failing to treat the park or its neighbours with the respect they deserve.

‘We and law enforcement are concerned that will only worsen over the summertime.

‘Additional enforcement officers and a temporary ban on drinking are targeted at easing these issues while we consider longer-term options for the park.’