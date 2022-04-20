2019 on July 21, at around 20:00, K. Khalatyan was driving a Vaz 21214 car registered at his sister’s name at the intersection of Bashinjaghyan-Mazmanyan-Beknazaryan streets in Yerevan. thus violating the general rules of coexistence, showing openly disrespectful attitude towards the members of the society, the participants of the march, creating a feeling of fear and anxiety among the latter. As a result of those actions, the normal march was disrupted, the RA Prosecutor’s Office reports.

On the occasion of the incident in 2019. On July 23, 2012, under Article 258, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, he initiated a criminal case, during which two persons, including K. Khalatyan was charged under Article 258, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code; the criminal case was sent to court with an indictment.

The Court of First Instance of the city of Yerevan, taking into account the precedent decisions of the RA Court of Cassation, comparing and evaluating the evidence underlying the accusation and the factual data of the case, found that K. Khalatyan deliberately violated public order by operating his car at the intersection of Bashinjaghyan-Mazmanyan-Beknazaryan streets in Yerevan with his car, openly disrespecting the public. In other words, the court qualified those actions as hooliganism. By the decision of October 13 (ED / 1039/01/20) K. To find Khalatyan guilty of the crime he committed. The other defendant was found not guilty by the court because his involvement in the crime was not confirmed.

The defense side, not agreeing especially with K. An appeal was lodged against the legal assessment of the first instance court to classify Khalatyan’s actions as hooliganism.

Examining the appeal, the RA Court of Appeals on January 26, 2022 made a decision to reject the appeal, fully agreeing with the position expressed by the Court of First Instance. Then the judicial act was appealed to the RA Court of Cassation, which in 2022 On April 2, 2012, it decided to reject the proceedings.

Thus, the decision of the Court of First Instance entered into force. The latter, in fact, has a guiding role in other similar criminal cases; should be qualified as such.

Based on the above, we urge young drivers in particular to refrain from doing the same on highways, in areas where there is an abundance of road users, as this will lead to criminal liability.