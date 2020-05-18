Dries Mertens agrees to extend Napoli deal to 2022 | Football News





Dries Mertens has agreed to extend his Napoli contract

Napoli ahead Dries Mertens is about to signal a brand new two-year contract with the membership, in accordance to Sky Italy.

The 33-year-old held talks with Chelsea in January, however the Belgium worldwide has now agreed to extend his keep on the Stadio San Paolo till not less than 2022.

Inter Milan have been all in favour of Mertens and supplied him a contract, however he did to need to play in Italy with any membership apart from Napoli.

His supervisor Gennaro Gattuso was key to getting the deal concluded, with the World Cup winner persistent on getting Mertens to extend his contract.

There can also be the choice for him to take up a managerial or teaching function on the membership as soon as the deal expires.

Mertens scored six targets in 22 appearances earlier than the Serie A season was suspended due to coronavirus and, together with his contract expiring on the finish of the season, Napoli have been eager to tie him down to a brand new deal.

He joined Napoli from PSV in 2013 and has gone on to play 309 occasions for the membership in all competitions, scoring 121 targets. He was additionally a part of the facet that gained the Coppa Italia in 2013-14.

Serie A restart delayed till June 15

Mertens will not be enjoying for Napoli once more till not less than June 15, after the Italian authorities banned all aggressive sports activities occasions till June 14.

Juventus and Inter Milan play behind closed doorways due to the coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed off a decree on Sunday banning “any event and sporting competition of any order and discipline” till June 14, a measure echoed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

“FIGC takes note of the decisions taken in the May 17 decree […] and, taken note of the suspension of events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline, in private or public places, until June 14, 2020, […] has prolonged the suspension of sporting activity until June 14, 2020,” a FIGC assertion learn.

Napoli’s subsequent recreation in Serie A, earlier than the coronavirus brought on the Italian season suspended, was due to be a house fixture in opposition to SPAL.