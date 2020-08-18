Drew Pearson elected into Hall of Fame as part of 2021 class

DALLAS, TX – CIRCA 1980: Wide Receiver Drew Pearson # 88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball versus the Atlanta Falcons throughout an NFL football circa 1980 at Texas Stadium in Dallas,Texas Pearson bet the Cowboys from 1973-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Drew Pearson is lastly a Hall of Famer.

Former Dallas Cowboys pass receiver Drew Pearson went viral on social networks in 2015 for all the incorrect factors, as he was emotionally crushed after not making the cut for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s broadened 2020class Pearson lastly got the acknowledgment he was worthy of, as he will sign up with the rest of the video game’s finest in Canton after being tabbed for induction in 2021.

Pearson was picked by the Hall of Fame’s senior committee as their gamer candidate for induction in2021 Pearson will be signed up with by another outright snub in previous Raiders coach Tom Flores, a two-time Super Bowl champ who ended up being the very first Hispanic head coach to win a champion.