Drew McIntyre says a heartfelt goodbye to his cat Piper

By
Jasyson
-

Drew McIntyre shared unfortunate news with the WWE Universe: His cat, Piper, died.

The WWE Champion tweeted in June about taking Piper in after discovering her deserted outside.

He provided a heartfelt message on Thursday, writing “If you have a family pet, do not take a minute for approved. They’re much better than individuals. Every time you have to leave them inform them they’re liked, you may never ever get that opportunity once again. Cherish every minute.

“Thank you for lighting up our lives, Piper.”



