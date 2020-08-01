Drew McIntyre says a heartfelt goodbye to his cat Piper

Drew McIntyre shared unfortunate news with the WWE Universe: His cat, Piper, died.

The WWE Champion tweeted in June about taking Piper in after discovering her deserted outside.

We lost our little woman the other day. If you have a family pet, do not take a minute for approved. They’re much better than individuals. Every time you have to leave them inform them they’re liked, you may never ever get that opportunity once again. Cherish every minute. Thank you for illuminating our lives, Piper pic.twitter.com/7bh8uwpta3 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE)July 30, 2020

“Thank you for lighting up our lives, Piper.”