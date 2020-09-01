Drew McIntyre fires back at Tyson Fury

Call out Drew McIntyre at your own danger.

Despite sustaining a ruthless hairline jaw fracture after Randy Orton’s kicks to the skull, the WWE Champion isn’t pulling back from Tyson Fury’s newest social networks justification.

McIntyre fired off his own tweet today in reaction to the difficulty. The WWE Champion fasted to let The Gypsy King understand he’s various than the normal “punching bags” he shares the ring with.

I’m not one of the typical bottoms you select to eliminate, I’m not some punching bag earning money to show up and lose. Nice timing by the method, even with a fractured jaw I’m quite positive I might do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice attempt, ‘King.’ – Your @WWE Champion https://t.co/iWjPEzKJaV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2020

The exchange began when Fury called out McIntyre on social networks onSunday The message was easy: The Lineal Heavyweight Champion wishes to punch the WWE Champion in the face.

Could we one day see the 2 heavyweights clash in the squared circle?