Drew McIntyre fires back at Tyson Fury

By
Jasyson
-

Call out Drew McIntyre at your own danger.

Despite sustaining a ruthless hairline jaw fracture after Randy Orton’s kicks to the skull, the WWE Champion isn’t pulling back from Tyson Fury’s newest social networks justification.

McIntyre fired off his own tweet today in reaction to the difficulty. The WWE Champion fasted to let The Gypsy King understand he’s various than the normal “punching bags” he shares the ring with.

The exchange began when Fury called out McIntyre on social networks onSunday The message was easy: The Lineal Heavyweight Champion wishes to punch the WWE Champion in the face.

Could we one day see the 2 heavyweights clash in the squared circle?



