Drew Brees tells Donald Trump ‘this is not about the flag’ after president urges ‘no kneeling’ | NFL News





Drew Brees has written to President Donald Trump on social media

Drew Brees has urged Donald Trump to “acknowledge the problems” going through the black neighborhood, insisting “this is not an issue about the American flag”.

On Friday, Trump as soon as once more criticised those that kneel throughout the nationwide anthem – a pose that is being seen at protests in opposition to police brutality in cities throughout the nation in the wake of the loss of life of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, whereas in police custody in Minneapolis.

The US president additionally stated New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees ought to not be sorry for calling those that kneel throughout the anthem “disrespectful”.

Trump backed Brees’ authentic stance, during which he criticised those that protest throughout the US nationwide anthem

Brees had earlier apologised for saying he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag,” including his phrases “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy”.

Trump tweeted on Friday that Brees “should not have taken back his original stance,” including: “We needs to be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on coronary heart.

“There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

In response, Brees despatched a message on social media to Trump studying: “Through my ongoing conversations with pals, team-mates, and leaders in the black neighborhood, I realise this is not a problem about the American flag. It has by no means been.

“We can not use the flag to show folks away or distract them from the actual points that face our black communities.

3:23 Drew Brees’s feedback have been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James Drew Brees’s feedback have been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James

“We did this again in 2017, and regretfully I introduced it again with my feedback this week. We should cease speaking about the flag and shift our consideration to the actual problems with systemic racial injustice, financial oppression, police brutality, and judicial and jail reform.

“We are at a crucial juncture in our nation’s historical past! If not now, then when?

“We as a white neighborhood must hear and study from the ache and struggling of our black communities. We should acknowledge the issues, determine the options, after which put this into motion.

“The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.”

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularised kneeling throughout the anthem in 2016 whereas he was on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

Colin Kaepernick has not performed in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he started kneeling throughout the anthem

Trump was an early critic of the protest, and in 2017 vice president Mike Pence walked out of an NFL recreation between the 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts when a few of the gamers knelt on the sidelines throughout the anthem.

Brees’ feedback have been criticised by a number of high-profile sports activities stars, together with team-mate Michael Thomas and NBA star LeBron James.

James stated kneeling throughout the anthem “has absolutely nothing to do with the disrespect of [America] and our soldiers”, whereas Thomas – who did not particularly title Brees – posted: “He don’t know no better” adopted by “we don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that”.

‘What if I used to be George Floyd?’ – Players ship highly effective message to NFL about racial inequality

1:08 More than a dozen NFL stars have united to ship a passionate video message on racial inequality to the league, who say they know they ‘must do extra’ More than a dozen NFL stars have united to ship a passionate video message on racial inequality to the league, who say they know they ‘must do extra’

Trump’s feedback come after Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas have been amongst greater than a dozen NFL stars who’ve united to ship a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

The 70-second video was launched on social media platforms on Thursday evening and likewise contains Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams and Stephon Gilmore.

It is adopted by their message to the NFL, saying: “We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit.”

The NFL posted its personal message on Thursday saying they stand with the black neighborhood they usually know they’ll and must do extra.