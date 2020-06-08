Drew Brees pal describes reaction to anthem-kneeling comments as something out of ‘Lord of the Flies’: report

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT NFL, WONDERS WHETHER ROGER GOODELL ALLOWS PLAYERS TO KNEEL FOR NATIONAL ANTHEM

“As one person close to Brees told me, the social-media rip jobs reminded him of ‘Lord of the Flies.’ In that book, normal British boys get stranded on a desert island and have to fend for themselves, and they spiral into savagery to survive. Sounds about right,” King wrote in the column.

Brees told Yahoo Finance he would disagree with anybody kneeling all through the national anthem as a form protest.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States,” the 41-year-old quarterback told the outlet.

Brees likened standing for the national anthem as saluting the military.

“I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to decide to try to make our country and this world a better place. So each time I stand with my hand over my heart considering that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I do believe about,” he said.

“And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Brees has since apologized twice although not before his Saints teammates and other star athletes reacted with visceral backlash. He then received a jab from President Trump for apologizing for his statements.

He responded to the president in an Instagram post on Friday night.

“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It never has been,” Brees wrote on Instagram.

“We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities,” the quarterback continued. “We did this right back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.

“We are at a crucial juncture within our nation’s history! If maybe not now, when?

“We as a white community need to listen and study from the pain and putting up with of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this in to action. The black community cannot get it done alone. This will require all of us.”