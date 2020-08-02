Drew Brees no longer licks his finger to limit spread of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees # 9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass throughout the 2nd half versus the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff video game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans,Louisiana (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the COVID-19 period, even Drew Brees has actually had to modification his practices

The New Orleans Saints QB has actually had a turbulent offseason, as he was at the center of an NFL race relations argument offered the instant reaction he dealt with for his strong difference with gamers who kneel for the nationwide anthem in demonstration of cops cruelty. Brees has actually because modified his perspective after talking with a number of of his African-American colleagues, and appears to be on excellent terms with many of the Saints.

On a much lighter note, Brees has actually likewise modified his actions thanks to the pandemic. The Purdue item has actually long been understood for licking his hands in between plays, however that is no longer the case, as doing so might assist transfer the infection. Heading into an NFL season that’s currently apparently delicate as ever, it is very important that Brees comprehends this defect, and is doing what he can to modification.

Brees broke a hard practice this offseason

“So, believe it or not, I’m telling you I have not licked my fingers in four months,” Brees stated. “I have …