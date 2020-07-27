Drew Brees doubles contribution to communities in Louisiana impacted by coronavirus pandemic | NFL News





Drew Brees doubles his coronavirus contribution to communities in Louisiana

Drew Brees has actually doubled his contribution to communities in Louisiana impacted by the coronavirus pandemic from $5m to $10 m.

Brees and his other half, Brittany, revealed that their dedication is in direct action to the pushing requirement from health care centres and communities struck difficult by COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints quarterback stated that his newest $5m contribution was being made in collaboration with Ochsner Health to construct various health care centres throughout Louisiana.

He stated: “We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year.”

On March 26, Brees contributed $5m to Louisiana communities in requirement of meal assistance and food services.

