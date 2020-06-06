Drew Brees Becomes Prop Bet, Will He Kneel During Week 1?

Breaking News

Will Drew Brees be part of the motion he not too long ago denounced and take a knee throughout the National Anthem??

The proper reply to that query may end up in some severe money … because the New Orleans Saints QB has grow to be the middle of a brand new prop wager.

Of course, Brees began a crap storm when he stated he’d NEVER settle for kneeling for the anthem … and later apologized after teammates and the business’s greatest athletes spoke out towards his feedback.

TMZ Sports has discovered … MyBookie — one of many greatest sportsbooks on the web — has launched the chances on Brees’ stance when Week 1 comes round.

So … will he kneel?? Here’s the breakdown.

Yes +300

No -700

Translation — Brees standing for the anthem is the HEAVY favourite. BUT, if he had been to kneel, it may have a MAJOR payout.