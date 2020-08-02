Drew Brees backtracks on years-old comments on kneeling during anthem

Drew Brees has actually revealed remarkable development in his understanding of the Black Lives Matter motion.
Back in 2016, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was an outspoken challenger of gamers like Colin Kaepernick who quietly objected racial oppression by kneeling during the nationwide anthem at NFL video games. However, after he made comparable declarations following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis policeman, he dealt with prevalent reaction online and from within his own group. Soon after, Brees reversed his position after talking to African-American colleagues to inform himself about the motion.
With the 2020 season rapidly approaching, lots of gamers are anticipated to kneel for the anthem, and Brees is adhering to his change of mind. The Athletic New Orleans’s Katherine Terrell reported that Brees started a call with media members by resolving his past comments and acknowledging his failure to wait the Black neighborhood.
