Drew Brees backtracks on years-old comments on kneeling during anthem

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees # 9 of the New Orleans Saints aims to pass during the 2nd half versus the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff video game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans,Louisiana (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Drew Brees has actually revealed remarkable development in his understanding of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Back in 2016, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was an outspoken challenger of gamers like Colin Kaepernick who quietly objected racial oppression by kneeling during the nationwide anthem at NFL video games. However, after he made comparable declarations following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis policeman, he dealt with prevalent reaction online and from within his own group. Soon after, Brees reversed his position after talking to African-American colleagues to inform himself about the motion.

With the 2020 season rapidly approaching, lots of gamers are anticipated to kneel for the anthem, and Brees is adhering to his change of mind. The Athletic New Orleans’s Katherine Terrell reported that Brees started a call with media members by resolving his past comments and acknowledging his failure to wait the Black neighborhood.