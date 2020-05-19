Drew Barrymore is inviting you to Taco Tuesday for a good cause

The actress spoke to CNN about why she needs to carry her followers collectively on her Instagram Live tonight for Taco Tuesday to increase consciousness for youngsters affected by the coronavirus. Particularly, when it comes to getting meals to youngsters in want.

That’s why she might be asserting a mixed $1 million greenback donation to the group No Kid Hungry.

“You start to wonder how you can even make a difference as an individual,” Barrymore informed CNN in an interview. “I think picking something that really speaks to you is important. School feeding has been that theme [for me] and this was before I had children. In fact, I think it was the push I needed to have this awareness and concern and care maybe before I did become a parent.”

Barrymore, 45, who has two daughters, has been open about the challenges of house education throughout the pandemic and described the state of affairs in two phrases.

“Hot mess!” she mentioned. “I couldn’t get my daughter to do her math homework today because I am supposed to be her teacher, her friend and her parent … children need more than their parents. I think we are going to have to approach everything as a new normal and things are going to change. That is the hard news and the good news is hopefully things that were not discussable, or potential or possible are now going to be on the table to discuss: working from home, less travel, less commuting, safer approaches.” For those that really feel like they cannot see the sunshine proper now, Barrymore says she, too, has powerful days. “We should come collectively, I see individuals caring for one another in a manner that is so profound. It is comprehensible to lose hope. I get up day by day and it is not straightforward for me to discover it some days. It’s not straightforward for anybody to discover it some days. … “We have been through things before, we will continue to go through things as a society and in our own personal lives … When we lift each other up, we don’t come down or drown from lifting someone else — we rise with them.” Barrymore’s Instagram Live occasion begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

