Drew Barrymore confirms rumor that her grandfather’s corpse was ‘stolen’

She confessed that John’s 3 pals– Errol Flynn, W.C. Fields, and Sadakichi Hartmann– took his body and really propped it up at a poker table.

“I hope my friends do the same for me,” Barrymore joked. “That is the sort of spirit I can support. Just prop the old bag up and have a last couple of rounds.”

She included, “I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it’s okay, just with me, if everyone can be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference.”

Barrymore included that the stunt allegedly influenced a motion picture.

“Not only yes [about the rumor], but there have been cinematic interpretations of that,” the starlet responded. “A Blake Edwards film called ‘S.O.B.’ that’s just brilliant and fun to watch.”

Barrymore is prepping for her brand-new daytime talk program, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which is set to …