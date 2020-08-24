Drew Barrymore Confirms CRAZY Rumor About Her Grandfather’s Dead Body And A Certain ’80s Movie…

Drew Barrymore‘s household connections are CRAZY!

We understood the 45-year-old starlet was unique since she made her name for herself way back on E.T., and it definitely didn’t harm that she originated from such a popular and well-connected fam in the very first location. After all, the Barrymore household has actually been active in theater and movie for generations, and Drew’s own grandpa John Barrymore is a legend and icon both for his phase work, and later on as he transitioned to movie.

But who ever understood John’s life– well, actually, his death— might perhaps be the motivation for among the most, uhh, unforgettable movies of the 1980s?! Drew appeared on the most current episode of Hot Ones on YouTube, and while the starlet was plainly video game to attempt spicier and spicier wings as the program went on, she was likewise open up to talking about the WILD story of her grandpa’s death. Long has it been reported that friends Errol Flynn and W.C. Fields in some way gotten John’s body after his death and (jokingly?) brought it to a poker video game as though the man was still alive.

And as the late Barrymore’s well-known granddaughter has actually now verified … that holds true! “They did,” Drew exposed on Hot Ones when inquired about the notorious occasion. Now, the 50 First Dates star would not …