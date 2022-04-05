Harut Sassounian

Publisher of The California Courier

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com:

We all know that the Ottoman army invaded many countries with ruthless cruelty. We know that the Ottoman Empire committed massacres, genocides against millions of Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks and Kurds. But few know that Ottoman sultans usually killed their family members.

I recently watched an incredible video on YouTube documenting the barbaric behavior of the Ottoman sultans. According to the thirteen-minute video, the Ottoman leaders were engaged in “horrible and destructive affairs.” The video is titled “Terrible things that were ‘natural’ in the Ottoman Empire.” YouTube shows that the video was posted in 2021. On October 15, it was viewed by 640,975 people in less than six months, of which 10,000 liked the video. This means that more than 640,000 people are now aware of the atrocities of the Ottoman sultans.

Here is the partial transcript of the video.

“When? [Սուլթան] Mehmet the Conqueror besieged Constantinople, his uncle was fighting against him from the walls. In the manner typical of the Ottomans, Mehmed treated his uncle ruthlessly, and after taking the throne, he sent a message to future generations of the Ottomans. He started gathering all his male relatives and executed them. With his ruthlessness, he did not spare even his younger brother, who was just a newborn baby in the crib. Mehmet suffocated without blinking. When Mehmet eliminated all his possible candidates for the throne, he announced: “Whichever of my sons passes the sultanate, it is appropriate for him to kill his brothers for the sake of world order. Ulema [բարձրաստիճան կրոնական առաջնորդների] most allow it. So let them work with it. “

“Thus began a series of generations of civil wars, when each succeeding sultan, the successor to the Ottoman Empire, had to dip his hands in the blood of his brothers, cousins ​​and uncles to preserve the throne. It is said that another Mehmed, Mehmed III, was so upset that he grew a beard in agony when his younger brother begged for mercy, and swore again and again that he would never take up arms against him. However, according to family traditions, Mehmed III turned around without saying a word, and the faithful killed the boy along with Mehmed III’s other 18 brothers. The bodies of all 19 brothers were lying in the streets of Istanbul, and it is said that the whole city was mourning for the souls of the dead that night. Note that the killings would not stop after the enthronement of the new sultan. The hunt for all the relatives of the royal family would continue unabated. ”

“Even Suleiman the Magnificent’s hands were not clean, as he had strangled his son in the street only because his popularity had become a matter of madness for the most prominent Ottoman sultan.”

“However, when Ahmed I died suddenly in 1617, a general agreement was reached between the relatives ‘his family left behind.’ This time, instead of flooding the streets of Istanbul with royal blood, the clergy quietly approved of the primacy. [առաջնեկների իրավահաջորդության իրավունքը] The new sultan was proclaimed his younger brother, Mustafa I, because Ahmed’s sons were too young to rule. “Mustafa himself was spared by his brother Ahmed I, as the 12 և 13-year-old brothers were too close to order each other’s death.”

“Since then, the policy of killing relatives has been replaced by their arrest. Possible heirs to the throne were to be imprisoned in Topkapi Palace. In Istanbul these special dwellings were called “cafes”, which translates as “cage”. The prince of the Ottoman Empire may have spent his entire life imprisoned in a “cafe” under the control of guards day and night. These princes were endowed with all kinds of luxuries; they could lead a lavish lifestyle worthy of the royal tribe, but the restrictions of house arrest were strictly enforced. Because of this, many princes went mad out of boredom or became very promiscuous. When the new sultan was brought [Պալատի] At the gates of happiness, to gain the loyalty of the viziers (ministers), it was the first time in decades that he came out of the “cage” չէ Was not it a perfect preparation for a man who was going to become a ruler? And although the ceremonial civil wars were over, the king’s relatives were still living in constant fear of losing their heads at any moment. ”

The second part of the video shows the isolated life of the sultan in the palace with his many concubines, which was under the control of the sultan’s mother. We know that, unfortunately, some of those women were young Armenian girls. The anonymous author of the video described the beheadings in the palace, the two pillars on which the severed heads would hang.

From now on, if anyone tells you that the Ottoman Empire was tolerant and civilized, you can send them a copy of this article or link to the YouTube video above. It will silence them.

Translation by Ruzanna Avagyan