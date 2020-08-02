‘Dreams do come true’ – Immobile savours stunning individual season

The striker savored his remarkable 2019-20 project in which he struck more than any other gamer throughout Europe

Lazio star Ciro Immobile stated “dreams do come true” after equating to Serie A’s goalscoring record and declaring the European Golden Shoe for 2019-20

Immobile connected Gonzalo Higuain’s record for a lot of objectives in a Serie A season with 36 after scoring in Saturday’s 3- 1 loss to Napoli.

The 30- year- old Italy forward matched the task accomplished by Higuain in 2015-16, while likewise gathering the sought after Golden Shoe award for the greatest goalscorer in European football.

Immobile outscored the similarity Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski (34), Juventus super star Cristiano Ronaldo (31) and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi (25).

“I am super happy and proud of what I’ve achieved, especially when I look back to where I started and everything I went through,” Immobile informed Lazio Style Channel .

“If you genuinely think, often, dreams do come real. I can just thank the coach and personnel, my group- mates, and I can ensure you these records are for the entire group.

” I likewise thank the Lazio fans, who made me feel essential for this group, and I am so happy with that. I wish to be a living example that if you never ever quit, you can attain any target.

“I’m so happy to have my …