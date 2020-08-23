DreamLab Soft Microfiber Geometric Reversible & Washable Duvet Cover for Weighted Blanket, Navy



Price: $29.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 11:49:05 UTC – Details)





Weighted Blanket Duvet Covers by DreamLab are an easy way to stylishly protect costly weighted blankets which are not machine washable from spills and stains or to just give your weighted blanket a fresh makeover

Each duvet cover measures 48 in. x 72 in. (weighted blanket sold separately)

Machine washable for easy care and protection of your weighted blanket

Super plush and breathable for year-round use and available in a variety of neutral colors, fun prints and cozy fabrics

Each duvet cover includes convenient ties to keep the weighted blanket insert securely in place and a protective zipper closure