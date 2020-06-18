Dreamers: Why they are relieved — but also worried about what could happen next

And Diaz couldn’t believe it.

The 25-year-old in Savannah, Georgia, responded with an emoji of a brain exploding.

“My mind was blown when I found out,” he said. “It’s a giant relief.”

Across the united states, the young undocumented immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are reacting to the news headlines with a variety of emotions — relishing their legal victory, but also bracing themselves for the chance that officials could find a new way to put the Obama-era program right back on the chopping block.

“We’re not in the clear yet,” said Leezia Dhalla, a DACA recipient and press director for the FWD.us advocacy group. “The Trump administration can still try to terminate the DACA program. Are they going to do that in an election year? That’s a big question.”

Here’s a review of what a few DACA recipients told CNN about how they’re feeling and what’s next:

He says plenty of major life decisions are still on hold

Angel Oaxaca-Rivas, an admissions counselor in Denver, Colorado, described Thursday’s news as a relief.

The 25-year-old said several things in his life will be in limbo considering that the Trump administration’s 2017 announcement that it absolutely was ending this system.

“If my life is on a rotating two-year basis, I can’t commit to so many things,” he said.

“That’s where there’s relief, in the sense that I feel like there’s going to have to be due process if anything is to change,” Oaxaca-Rivas said. “That in and of itself makes me feel safer.”

But Oaxaca-Rivas said some of the major life decisions he’s been putting off — like investing in a house and pursuing a master’s degree — will need to remain on hold until the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“We’ll figure that out come November,” he said.

She’s celebrating, and willing to keep fighting

Dhalla, 30, described the Supreme Court ruling being an important step.

“This is a victory that has truly changed my life. … There’s so much more work that needs to be done. But today is a victory,” Dhalla said. “I’m going to take today as a day of celebration.”

Dhalla, who came to the United States from Canada when she was 6 years old and grew up in San Antonio, Texas, said she plans to keep pushing for Congress to take action.

“I came to the US a quarter century ago,” she said. “I never imagined I would still be fighting for the opportunity to become an American citizen 25 years later.”

He’s excited to share with his mom

Diaz, who’s working being an apprentice for a financial planner, said that he’s been on edge waiting for word of the court’s decision.

“It’s been crazy, just being glued to a screen and always having something set up to where I get an alert if anyting happens (with DACA), always looking on the internet. Especially now that the time was closing in on whether they were going to say something on it,” he said.

Now he hopes the Supreme Court decision may help his career, even though he is worried the administration could try to rescind DACA again.

“When I started my apprenticeship with the financial planner, he mentioned he had some concerns about how long I’d be able to stay in the country because of the way DACA was going,” Diaz said. “Now that I know it’s going to hold up, I feel like I have a more secure future.”

But first things first. Diaz told CNN he was getting ready to do one important things: Call his mom and celebrate.