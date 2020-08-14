Dreambeauty Cooling Weighted Blanket (48”x72”,15lbs for 120-180 lbs Individual, Grey) 丨100% Cotton with Glass Beads丨Cooled Weighted Blanket Great Sleep for Adults,Youths



Price: $27.90

(as of Aug 14,2020 05:28:50 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Dreambeauty Weighted Blanket

This heavy blanket helps relax the nervous system by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged.

This increases serotonin and melatonin levels and decreases cortisol levels which improving your mood and promoting restful sleep at the same time.

The relaxing sensation helps to soothe your body’s muscles, making you fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night.

The weighted inner layer and the duvet cover are sold separately! We suggest you to buy weighted blanket together with a duvet cover, so when you want to wash it, you can just need to take the cover off for a quick wash and dry. Doing this , you do not need to wash the weighted blanket.

For the first few nights, you may feel it is too heavy or too light weight. Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 2-7 days, please bear with the magic weighted blanket a few more days.

Dreambeauty Weighted Blanket—Better Sleep, Better Life

Dreambeauty Weighted Blanket Features



Weighted Blanket Material

The Weighted Blanket inner layer is made of 100% premium breathable cotton and its small compartments are filled with hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless, glass beads which are evenly distributed in eachcompartment.

Sewing Technology

This Weighted Blankets has advanced computer sewing equipment, sophisticated equipment coupled with superb technology to ensure good quality and the stitches are neat and beautiful, more stronger.

Small Inner Pockets

Small pocket make the non-toxic, co-friendly hypoallergenic pellets more evenly distributed throughout of the blanket, and turn without noise, which fits your body better.

Strong,Durable Bandage

About 0.6 Inch bandage connect to Duvet Cover, which is strong and durable.

The Benefits of Dreambeauty Weighted Blanket



Relieving Stress, Comfortable Feeling, Sleeping Better

The heavy blanket helps relax the nerveous system by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged and make you fall asleep fast and sleep better.

It also helps people with sleeping problem due to other reasons.

The weighted blanket is perfect for calming down children, teens and adults after daytime activities.

The Dreambeauty Weighted Blankets maximize relaxation and minimize body movement for a longer and deeper sleep period which allows most individuals to sleep better during the night.

WARNING- Some people do not recommend using. Physically weak people DO NOT recommend using this blanket, Or choose lighter weight blanket. Pregnant women, babys and sick patient are prohibited to use.

Blanket Care Instructions:



Our Dreambeauty Weighted Blankets are machine washable—The fabric is extremely easy to maintain, being machine-washable on gentle program in cold water, but should be air dry to extend the lifespan of the blanket. Pop in dryer on low heat for a short time with a towel to fluff if needed. W

e suggest you buy weighted blanket together with a duvet cover, so when you want to wash it, you can just need take the cover off for a quick wash and dry.

Do not microwave or dry clean.

Only One Weighted Inner Blanket, Not include the Duvet Cover. The Weighted Blanket inner layer is made of 100% premium breathable cotton and its small compartments are filled with hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless, glass beads which are evenly distributed in each compartment.

The proper blanket for everybody is determined by taking 10%-15% of the one’s weight. Please choose the weight depending on individual preference. 10% of body weight is recommended.

Each compartment has a glass bead sewn into place to prevent movement and noise while you’re resting & provide soft, evenly-distributed weight that gently conforms to your body.

This Weighted Inner Layer have combined with 100% Premium Cotton Fabric and Light Filled Cotton, which is more breathable and natural to body. The whole blanket is more weightless and suitable for summer, is not too hot. Due to its weight, for hot sleeper in summer, a fan and air-conditioner is recommended. The inner weighted blanket is machine-washable on a low.

The fabric is extremely easy to maintain, being machine-washable on gentle program in cold water, but should be air dry to extend the lifespan of the blanket. Weighted blanket come with corner ties to hold the blanket in place when using with the outer cover. A Weighted Logic duvet cover is highly recommended for protecting the weighted blanket and easy cleaning. And we recommend that only the outer cover be washed regularly. Duvet cover and inner layer are sold separately.