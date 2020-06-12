Dream Street Honors Chris Trousdale With Moving It Happens Every Time Tribute

Grab your tissues!

After the tragic passing of Dream Street member Chris Trousdale, the remaining four group members got together for a beautiful rendition of their hit song It Happens Every Time honoring the late singer’s birthday. The musician sadly died of coronavirus complications on June 2, just days before his 35th birthday on June 11.

Joining Chris in the five-person boy band were Jesse McCartney, Matt Ballinger, Frankie J. Galasso, and Gregory Raposo, but ’90s kids will remember their time was short-lived after forming in mid-1999 and disbanding in 2002.

Now, the musical act is right back together again for a dreamy cover of their popular song, which each of the old friends shared on their respective social media channels, along with tributes to the late singer. Jesse acknowledged what a talented performer that he was in a touching caption, writing:

“Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days. I truly envied him as a performer.”

Give the moving tribute a watch (above) and tell us your thoughts in the comments!!