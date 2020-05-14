Dream Of Dreams set to race again this season | Racing News

Connections of Dream Of Dreams are wanting ahead to one other marketing campaign with the sensible sprinter.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained six-year-old recorded a career-best effort at Royal Ascot final 12 months, when overwhelmed only a head by the good Blue Point within the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

He couldn’t again that up within the July Cup at Newmarket earlier than issues didn’t actually go his method within the Sprint Cup at Haydock, and he was gelded following his closing run of the season at Ascot on Champions Day.

Bruce Raymond, racing supervisor for proprietor Saeed Suhail, mentioned: “He’s nonetheless in coaching, we have nothing in thoughts for him but.

“He does not take a lot work, regardless of him being a giant horse, and Michael likes to run him a bit recent.

“He’ll be prepared to run as quickly as we see what there may be to run him in.

“He just missed out in a Group One at Ascot last year, but he’s a good Group Three horse and in good shape, so we’ll see what the programme looks like.”