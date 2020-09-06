Draymond: If Rockets Beat Lakers ‘It’s Going to Hurt the Value of the Big Man’

Finding a traditionally dominant big man in the modern NBA is increasingly difficult. As the league shifts further toward the three-point line and gives additional value to floor-spacing bigs, the traditional center is fizzling out.

Draymond Green went to Twitter earlier this week to further bring this situation to light, saying that all big men should hope the Houston Rockets’ center-less style of play doesn’t work against the Lakers.

All big centers not named Joel, KAT, and Joker should be cheering hard for the lakers right now. If Houston take this series it’s going to hurt the value of the big man even more. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 5, 2020

Jusuf Nurkic, a young and upcoming center for the Portland Trail Blazers had some things to say to Green in response to this on Twitter. He made the case that Green and the Warriors are the reason the league is shifting in this direction.

On the flip side, Nurkic also said that there are plenty of talented young bigs in the NBA and that the center position will never go away. It’s up to him and other young big men around the league to ensure they keep their value.