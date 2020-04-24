Draymond Green says Kevin Durant changed when LeBron James was considered best NBA player after 2017 Finals

If you have been following the Golden State Warriors since the last season, you might have seen an apparent conflict set up between Kevin Durant and his former teammates. If you set the chronology right, you might realize that this schism happened after his verbal sparring on-court with Draymond Green.

The conflict resulted in Draymond Green getting suspended.

Draymond says he feels KD changed when LeBron was still being considered the best player in the NBA after the 2017 Finals. pic.twitter.com/dJd3yRP492 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 23, 2020

It was suspected that Durant would have his final season with the Warriors. Last summer, Durant teamed up with Brooklyn Nets and admitted that it was the altercation that made him take this drastic step.

He also mentioned that he was unhappy after winning the NBA Finals MVP and beating LeBron James’ team, Cleveland Cavaliers. James is still considered a better player than Durant.

