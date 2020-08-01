Dramatic Video Shows 2 Police Officers Rescue Horse From Burning Barn In Bucks County – CBS Philly

HILLTOWN TOWN,Pa (CBS)– A dramatic body electronic camera video shows 2 law enforcement officers and a farm employee entering to conserve a horse in a burning barn in BucksCounty In special interviews, the 2 Hilltown Township law enforcement officer informed Eyewitness News they had no experience managing horses, however that in the minute, their adrenaline was pumping.

“Is everyone out?” asks Officer Matthew Reiss as he adds to the barn in the video.

Someone shouts out to him, “There’s a horse in the house!”

The video footage from Reiss’ body electronic camera shows he didn’t reconsider prior to encountering the barn, which was on fire, to assist a horse in distress.

The heart-stopping rescue took place last Thursday at 10: 38 a.m. at Red Wing Farm on Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township.

Friends and employees got all of the other horses in the barn to security, however horse Phoebe was startled by the flames.

Officer Kristian Hanus rapidly leapt in to assist his fellow officer.

“The adrenaline was pumping,” Hanus stated.

“She was definitely terrified, the cops were fantastic though, they jumped right in,” stated Lena Obernesser, a riding trainer at Red WingFarm “I saw the footage and I was just in awe. Like, oh my God, thank God they were here.”

The video footage likewise shows Obernesser’s heroics. She eliminated her t-shirt to cover Phoebe’s eyes and pressed her from behind while the officers utilized a rope to pull her out. Phoebe then lacked the barn to everybody’s relief.

“It was an absolute moment of excitement and adrenaline dump that we were successful,” Reiss stated. “Minimal injuries to both he and I, and we were out there, so good work!”

“Definitely going to go down in the books as one of the most memorable,” Hanus stated.

Phoebe is doing fantastic a week after her painful experience.

Meanwhile, Red Wing Farm is still determining the comprehensive damages, however their neighborhood is rallying around them, offering contributions and shelter for their horses.

“We had trainers contacting us, people telling us like, hey, if you need places,” Obernesser stated. “The horses are at Ivy Hill right now and Park Avenue stables. They really stepped up, we had so many people reaching out. I was so proud to be a part of this community.”

The Bucks County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hilltown Police are still examining the reason for the fire.

The farm’s owner stated household buddy Eric Hayes got the majority of the other horses out. He is recuperating from 2nd- and third-degree burns.

Friends have actually begun 2 GoFundMe projects to assist the farm restore. Click here and here to see more.