Dramatic Video: Brothers rescue drowning man on Seneca Lake | WETM

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – What began as a ravishing sunny day on Seneca Lake Tuesday, changed into a dramatic rescue for Mike Close and his brother Benjamin.

The two have been sitting on the dock at Frog Hollow Marina in Watkins Glen when Mike stated to his brother, “Let’s go fill up our bate tanks with fresh water.”

The two have been getting ready for the Seneca Lake’s National Trout Derby this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

PHOTO: A photograph of Benjamin Close’s boat named “Tuesday”

The brothers took Benjamin’s boat out, they sailed round Painted Rock when the 2 noticed one thing bizarre a mile out. Mike grabbed a pair of binoculars and noticed a capsized kayak, he may see the man waving a paddle.

The two picked up pace, yelling to the man to remain calm and above the water. When the boat received close to the man, Mike tossed him a life preserver and the 2 pulled the man to the boat safely.

WARNING: The following video could also be disturing to some. Viewer discretion is suggested

They raced to shore and known as 911. The man was taken away, and Mike who can be a five-time heart-attack survivor whet to the native hospital as properly the place he was admitted for commentary.

PHOTO: Brothers Mike and Benjamin Close with Frank, the man they saved Tuesday on Seneca Lake.

The subsequent day, the man who the 2 brothers saved, stopped by Mike’s hospital room to say thanks. “He was amazed that we were brothers,” Mike advised us. The man, named Frank, isn’t from this space, in accordance with Mike. He had simply misplaced his brothers. Mike advised him, “well, we’re your brothers now.”

18 News spoke with the Close brothers on Friday afternoon to study extra about their dramatic rescue on Seneca Lake.